It’s ‘raining’ fitness freaks at health clubs

Come monsoon, when it rains cats and dogs and the regular amblers are deprived of ample spaces to carry out their indispensable work-outs, the health centres are decking up their facilities, to assist the fitness freaks to remain on track.

Published: 11th June 2012 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2012 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Come monsoon, when it rains cats and dogs and the regular amblers are deprived of ample spaces to carry out their indispensable work-outs, the health centres are decking up their facilities, to assist the fitness freaks to remain on track.  In the city, it is the Museum compound and the roads around Vellayambalam that are the favourite spots preferred by walkers and fitness maniacs.

 Well, some of the trampers hit the road to burn out their tensions and to shrug off their boredom sourced from daily chores; for many others, it is an integral part of their daily routine, often prescribed by doctors as an antidote to physical illness. It is for these people, who find pleasure in sweating, that monsoon comes as a bane. But with multi-gyms and fitness centres burgeoning rapidly, the threat posed by the monsoon is undermined.

 “It is a pleasure to walk early morning along the not much-crowded Raj Bhavan road. In the evening, the Museum compound is a good option. But when it rains, our schedule gets affected. So, gyms are a good alternative that we rely on,” says Dr Neetha, who teams up with her husband to make exercising a joyous affair.

 Being a diabetic, her husband was prescribed by his doctor to take up morning stroll. So, when rain comes, they hit the health club and do what is apt for middle-aged persons like them.

 “For aged people, you need to be careful while preparing their training regime. First, we take them to our physiotherapist and medical expert who check their physical condition. Only after that do we fix a schedule for them. Basically, middle-aged and old aged people prefer stretching exercises mixed with aerobics. Cardiovascular work-outs with treadmill, cycling and stepper is most beneficial for them,” says Saji T S, chief trainer at POWER Fitness & Spa, Vellayambalam.

 ‘’For the middle-aged, weightlifting using small weights is done to prevent the sagging of muscles. Most of the middle-aged and elderly people like to tone their bodies,” he says.

 ‘’Some middle-aged people have the misconception that they only need to use treadmills and cycles. But we advise them to use other available machines. Besides, they can do yoga or ball exercises which enhance breathing and overall body flexibility,” adds Saji.

