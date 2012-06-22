The Excise Department, probing into the seizure of around 40 kg of ganja from the Hyderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express at Central railway station here on Tuesday and Wednesday, has come across the startling fact that several people are engaged in smuggling ganja from the Maoist strongholds along the Andhra Pradesh- Orissa border to the State. After the revelation, the Excise Intelligence Wing has intensified its search for the suspected ‘entrepreneurs’ who bring ganja to the State by rail.

The huge profit associated with the business has prompted many people, especially those who were arraigned in the past for being involved in minor drug cases, to invest money in the shady business. The stuff is easily procurable from Naxal-infested areas where ganja is cultivated. In most of the cases, those who invest money for purchasing the stuff will directly collect the goods. The agents located in Andhra Pradesh, specifically Visakhapatnam, will collect the ganja, dry it and then pack it tightly into bundles and hand them over to the purchaser.

A single kilogram ganja during season will cost around Rs 1,500. When this stuff reaches the State safely, it will be sold at a rate of Rs 4,000- 4,500 per kilogram to the wholesale dealers. That means, a person who is ready to invest Rs 30,000 can make almost Rs 1 lakh from a single trip, for which he has to spend just four days.

“ Chandra Bose, who was nabbed by us, had spent only around Rs 33,000 for the purchase. If the goods had reached safe hands, he could have walked away with more than Rs 50,000 as profit. It is this huge profit that is luring many into the smuggling,” said Excise Intelligence Inspector T Anikumar.

On Tuesday, almost 15 kilograms of ganja was found abandoned in the general compartment of Sabari Express. The very next day, Chandra Bose, who arrived carrying two packets of ganja weighing almost 25 kilograms, was nabbed by the Excise sleuths. Chandra Bose has been sent to 14 days’ remand .