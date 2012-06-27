CPI flays move to tax NRI remittance

Express News Service By

The CPI has flayed the Union Government’s move to levy service tax on the money sent home by Indians living abroad.

CPI state secretary Panniyan Raveendran has demanded the withdrawal of the move.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that it was extremely unfortunate that the government was going ahead with such a decision that amounted to stealing the hard-earned money of Non-resident Indians who spend a good part of their lives outside the country.

The Non-resident Keralites living abroad strengthen the financial base of the state by depositing as much as Rs 40,000 crore in the banks of the state. From July 1, each of them will have to shell out an extra Rs 123 for every Rs 1000 sent home. Most of them work in the Gulf countries.

The CPI warned that this move by the Union Government would open the flood-gates to hawala rackets.

Panniyan Raveendran demanded that such a taxation move should be withdrawn immediately.