THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-touted Apple iPad, popularly known as iPad 3 or iPad HD, will be available at Apple’s retail stores and the company’s online store from Friday. The third generation iPad, which is the latest and much-advanced addition of Apple Inc, is the first big announcement since the demise of Steve Jobs, the founder chairman of Apple.

With the official unveiling of the iPad 3 last Wednesday, pre-orders have boomed considerably. The new customers who have pre-ordered the new iPad will have to wait at least for two to three weeks.

One of the coolest features offered in the new iPad is its Retina display. It makes everything look crisper and more lifelike. Photos and videos are rich with details, thanks to 3.1 million pixels powered by the new A5X chip.The new iPad displays colours that are unbelievably richer, deeper and more vivid. Movies can now be played at full 1080p HD-resolution, delivering an incomparable viewing experience on a mobile device. The third generation iPad will be the first Apple device to connect to 4G with LTE capability.

The new device also features a 5-megapixel iSight camera with advanced optics, a backside illumination sensor, auto white balance and face detection for incredible still images. The new version with Wi-Fi + 4G connects to fast networks worldwide, including AT&T’s and Verizon’s 4G LTE networks, and still delivers the same all-day 10-hour battery life while remaining amazingly thin and light.

It also features a supercharged 1.5GHz dual-core A5X processor with quad-core graphics processing. The processor will allow users to employ more demanding apps, including high-end video-editing software and 3D games.

One can just use their voices to get things done in the new iPad. The new iPad also supports dictation. Instead of typing, one just needs to tap the microphone icon on the keyboard, then say what one want to say and the new iPad listens.

The iPad then converts the words into text. This feature also works with third-party apps, to update the Facebook status, tweet or write Instagram captions.

Apple has also introduced the iPhoto app, along with major updates, to iMovie and GarageBand. They have also updated iLife and the iWork apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers.

With Multi-Touch features one can use simple gestures to sort through hundreds of photos and find the best shots, enhance and retouch images using fingertip brushes and share stunning photo journals with iCloud.

The price and the availability of the tablet in India are yet to be announced. To get more updates, tune to Phone Arena India.