THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: New-found fame notwithstanding, the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple today stands at the wrong end of the garbage crisis faced by the capital city. The roads immediately surrounding the old temple have become stinking garbage dumps with waste collection coming to a standstill owing to the Vilappilsala crisis. Local people as well as shops and establishments in the neighbourhood are dumping wastes by the tonnes every day in the locality. The trash is set on fire in the evenings and smouldering garbage dumps are a regular sight in the area.

Recently, the Corporation had pasted small posters banning the dumping of wastes in the residential areas next to the temple in the area, but that has scarcely deterred anybody from continuing the practice.

Outside the Central Text Book Store of the Directorate of Public Instruction on the Padmavilasom Road on the northern side of the temple lies one of the biggest garbage dumps inside the Fort.

Fearful that their compound too would be ‘invaded’ by garbage, the DPI Text Book Branch has stuck a notice on its wall requesting people not to dump the wastes inside the office compound. However, garbage is heaped in a huge smouldering mound on the roadside, attracting flies, rats and stray dogs.

The Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple and its immediate environs had been declared a high security zone after the discovery of matchless wealth in the temple vaults. Following the discovery, the Fort area is frequented more and more by devotees as well as tourists.

On a nearby side road, at the entry to an unused plot in the midst of a posh residential area, the Corporation has stuck two posters banning the dumping of wastes. But that has acted as encouragement rather than a deterrent.

Local people say they occasionally catch ‘miscreants’ red-handed, but the dumping continues. On another road flanking the inside of the Fort wall on the northern side, there are two large dumps.

With the deadlock continuing over the Vilappilsala issue, the Corporation too is not in a position to clear the Fort area of garbage.

Ever since the Vilappilsala garbage processing plant was shut down in December, the Corporation has buried thousands of tonnes of waste on designated land in the city area.

This can be done no more, according to Mayor K Chandrika.