THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested two people in connection with sexually exploiting a young girl.

Mini, 30, a native of Aryanad and her driver Prashanth, 31, of Anthiyoorkonam were arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl who was working as sales girl in a fancy store at Thirumala.

According to the police, Mini used to frequent the shop and thus befriended the girl. In April, when the girl was returning home from work, Mini along with Prashanth in the pretext of offering her a better paid job, took the girl to their rented house near Poojapura.

They allegedly locked up the girl for four days and three men,including Prashanth sexually exploited her. On the fifth day, they left the girl at her house. One week later, the girl felt physical uneasiness and informed her relatives about the incident.

The relatives meanwhile had lodged a complaint with the Poojapura Police and a case was registered in this regard. The accused went into hiding after police intensified the probe. The arrest was made the other day from their hideout.