The Labour Department went online from Thursday, with majority of services now just a mouse click away.

Inaugurating the modernisation drive of the department here on Thursday, Labour Minister Shibu Baby John said that the typical Malayalee mindset of viewing everything with an element of doubt ought to be changed, when there are lot of progressive things to be done.

He said that from next year, wages and welfare benefits of workers would be distributed through banks. From now on, licences and registration under various labour Acts such as Inter-state Labour Act, Motor Transport Workers Act, Plantation Workers Act, Construction Labour Act and Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act can be processed online.

After verification of the application, the status will be informed through e-mail or sms. The registration and licence application have to be submitted through the website Ic.kerala.gov.in.

K Muraleedharan MLA presided over the function. Labour Commissioner T T Antony and Additional Labour Commissioner V L Anilkumar also spoke at the function.