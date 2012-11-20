Covering Kerala and the states of Karnataka, Bihar and UP, a joint study on the use of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in e-governance has been launched by ICFOSS, Thiruvananthapuram in collaboration with IIM Bangalore.

The study will bring out the extent of use of FOSS in government projects in these states and attempt to assess the economics of the FOSS approach. The study, commencing this month, will take about 18 months for its completion.

The study is being supported by IIM Bangalore, which is focused on research, consulting, teaching and training efforts on management issues concerning multiple industries, including the Indian and global software industry.

“While FOSS provides a viable, robust and cost-effective alternative for e-governance projects, there is still wide variation between different states of the country in the deployment of FOSS. While states such as Kerala lead the nation in FOSS adoption, many others are lagging behind due to various reasons,” pointed out Prof Rahul D, the Hewlett-Packard Chair Professor in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Sustainable Economic Development, IIM Bangalore, who is the lead researcher of the joint study.

With the 2012 Government of India Software Policy providing explicit support for FOSS, e-government applications though FOSS are imperative. An earlier study carried out in 2009 by IIM Bangalore on the Economic Impact of Free and Open Source Software had stressed on the abundant potential for financial savings for governments, by switching to FOSS.

FOSS has several other benefits apart from financial, such as the liberal user licences, freedom to localise and customise software and community support. Much of the emerging areas in computing such as supercomputing, mobile computing and cloud computing are dominated by FOSS- based technology

“A key step in mainstreaming FOSS is its promotion for use in governments. While the economic benefits of FOSS are well-known, the lesser-known features such as avoidance of vendor lock-in, security & safety, robustness and scalability make it uniquely placed to meet the stringent requirements of governments,” said Satish Babu, Director, ICFOSS.