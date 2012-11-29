In the Malayalam year of 993, a ‘neetu’ or notice was sent to the then Dewan of Travancore Janardhan Rao Venkita Rao ordering him to pay 500 ‘panams’ to a certain Viramma. She had been refused permission to perform ‘Suttee’, by immolating herself at her husband’s funeral pyre, because Travancore did not “countenance such a practice”. It is to be noted that this notice would have been in the Gregorian year of 1818, while the British rulers had banished ‘Suttee’ only in 1829.

Such examples of the ‘modern’ thinking of the erstwhile rulers of Travancore and other aspects of Kerala’s history are on display at VJT Hall in the city where an exhibition of laminated photographs of old documents and records has been put up by the Kerala State Archives Department.

“We have here old government notices, surveys and some photographs which are under the care of our regional offices at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode,” said superintendent at the archives Gopalakrishnan.

The June of 1865 marked an epoch for the women of “Eeloova and other Subordinate Castes” because it was then that the notification came out allowing them to cover the upper parts of their bodies.

There are also ‘neetus’ - government orders of Travancore - on palm-leaf manuscripts on display. These pertain to the establishment of various landmarks of the capital city, including the Thycaud hospital, the Palayam market and the Central Jail.

While most of the 19th century documents are handwritten, the later ones are typed. These include the message from the Maharaja of Cochin after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “May God forgive the culprit as Gandhiji would have done with his last breath” begins the letter.

Political records put up include a letter dated 1943 notifying the release from prison of Vaikkom Mohammed Basheer. Another letter on display describes the protests in Ernakulam following the arrest of Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1946.

The introduction of ‘panam’ in 1860, the adoption of metric system in the state in 1956 and a report on the anti-malarial operations of 1949 are some of the administrative records on display.

The exhibition is part of the ongoing three-day golden jubilee celebrations of the Archives Department which were inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister K C Joseph on Wednesday.