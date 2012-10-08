Akashvani, Thiruvananthapuram, has invited applications from children who are interested to participate in the annual music competition to be held on December 3 and 4.

Children aged between 5-12 can participate in the junior section while 12-17 age group can participate in the senior section.

A team can have maximum of 20 students. Three instruments can be used. There is no age bar for those playing instruments. Each group must present two songs, one in Malayalam and other either in Hindi or Urdu. The length of the song must not exceed 7 minutes. The applications addressed to Deputy Director General, Akashvani,Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram 695014 must reach the office before November 20.

The application cover must be superscribed ‘Children’s Music Competition 2012’.