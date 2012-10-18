The state committee meet of the CPM, which ended here on Wednesday, decided to counter what it terms as a deliberate campaign by the RSS to stoke communal fires to push its Hindutva agenda in the state.

Owing to recent actions of the Muslim League, a Hindu unification is happening in the state, Pinarayi Vijayan said, citing the recent NSS-SNDP friendship as an example.

The RSS is making use of this phenomenon to push through its communal agenda, he alleged.

‘’In reality, the Muslim League is a political party centred in the Malabar, and in the Malabar, specifically in Malappuram. You can’t say it is a big party in other parts of the state,’’ he said.

But the RSS was furthering an agenda to depoliticise Kerala society.

There are also attempts to reinstate many social evils. The CPM will strongly oppose this trend, he said.