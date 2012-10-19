The second phase allotment list of entrance to BEd course for the academic year 2012-13 has been published. Those who got the allotment should get the allotment memo printed and remit the fees at any counter of the Federal Bank.

The names of those who do not remit the fees will be deleted in the next allotment and the vacancies will be filled by a special allotment.

The last date for online option for registration is October 30.

For details log on to www.lbskerala.com or www.lbscentre.org or contact over phone number 0471-2560361.