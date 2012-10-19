The city may be looking forward to the completion of Kochi Metro rail to ease traffic congestion in the city. But there are certain sections of people especially in the suburbs of Kochi who have switched to a new and interesting mode of transportation. Horses no less!

The trend is fast assuming popularity. Muhammad Hasan may be 10 years old. But taming a horse double his size never posed any trouble for him and he has been riding it for about one year. Muhammad would not have taken to riding had it not been for his father’s passion for horse racing.

Noushad, Muhammad’s father was among the first at Kummanodu near Perumbavoor to own a horse. Now with a tamed horse he says that the family has got both a reliable pet and a useful conveyance. Noushad says that though at the outset, it was passion for horse racing that made him buy a horse, little did he know that it would soon assume a larger role in their lives.

“Now my daily routine starts with horse riding. I cover seven kilometers a day on it. Horse riding has helped immensely to reduce many health related ailments especially pains,” he says. Not only that, Noushad says that the family has quit using vehicles to carry out daily chores. “If anyone in the family has to frequent any shops nearby, we use Kannan as the horse is fondly called,” he says.

Interestingly, using horses for many purposes especially as a mode of transportation is gaining popularity in the suburbs of Kochi. Kummanodu near Perumbavoor, Payipra in Muvattupuzha and Thottumukham near Aluva, are areas where horses are being used for travel.

What makes horse a favourite among the locals in the area is that it does not involve too much expense. “The maintenance charge of a horse per day is as low as ` 90. Initially it was just ` sixty. It eats grass. If the horse is too tired, it is fed with horse gram. That is all that is needed to maintain a horse,” he says. Though Noushad had an easy time in controlling the horse, Shyam of Onamkulam, who earlier owned two horses could not tame one of them easily. “I had to sent one of the horses to Thrissur for training,” Shyam says.

Kummanodu had more than 12 people who owned horses earlier. But some of the horses died as they could not cope with the climate there. “The horse especially foreign breeds were the unlucky ones,” says Noushad.

Shyam was one among those whose horse died owing to the aforementioned reason. “ I had two horses and one of them was of a foreign bred. That was a big mistake. Though it takes little to control them, they could not adjust to the climate out here,” he says. Shyam feels that if preparation is done before purchasing the horse on how to tackle it, a horse makes for a reliable pet and a convenient mode of transportation.