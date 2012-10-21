Advocate held on charges of molesting woman

Express News Service By

Railway police on Saturday arrested an advocate on charges of molesting a woman. The arrested advocate, identified as Niyas of Kollam, is in the panel of public prosecutors appearing for the Railways. According to the Railway police, the allegation was that the advocate tried to molest the woman, who belongs to Mangalore, in the Maveli Express, immediately after the train left for Thiruvananthapuram from Kollam station.

Following the complaint, the Railway police arrested him as the train reached Thiruvananthapuram station. Niyas was later let off on bail. Later, the case was transferred to Kollam Railway police station, as the incident occurred in the area under its jurisdiction.

The allegation was that Niyas tried to catch hold of the woman’s hand. She was among the group of pilgrims who were on a visit to Kanyakumari. The woman, who was sleeping, woke up as she felt that someone caught hold of her hand. The suspicion fell on Niyas as he was seated next to her. Niyas denied at first and maintained that it was not him but someone else who tried to molest the woman.Later, following intervention from fellow passengers, he apologised to the woman.