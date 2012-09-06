Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Veterans vs youngsters

Published: 06th September 2012 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2012 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A basketball team consisting of players who have represented the state in the game at various levels will take on the younger generation at their alma mater in the Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

 The match is being organised by the Carmel Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Thycaud, and ‘Carma’, the school’s alumni association. To be held on the school ground at 2 pm, the match will be inaugurated by Kerala State Sports Council president Padmini Thomas.

 The event is being organised as a curtain-raiser to the school’s golden jubilee celebrations being celebrated this year, Carmel School director Sr Renita and Carma president K M Joseph said. The winning team will be presented the Carma ever-rolling trophy.

 The seniors’ team will be captained by Dr Ragi of the 1992 batch, who represented the State in senior nationals, junior nationals and sub-junior nationals. She was also captain of the Kerala school team for the national school championships. Currently, Ragi is a pathologist at a city hospital. Most of the other players have represented Kerala at mini-nationals, state and national basketball tourneys.

