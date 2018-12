Express News Service By

Goethe Zentrum will be screening one of the most appreciated comedies from contemporary German movie world today at their amphitheatre. The film titled ‘Almanya: Welcome to Germany!’ has won a lot of awards at several film festivals in and outside Germany. The film premiered at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival in the section competition and won the Deutscher Filmpreis 2011 in the categories of best script and best film. The screening starts at 6.45 pm.