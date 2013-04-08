Venus, the lone 14-year-old female horse of the Mounted Police, collapsed on the road while returning from a rehearsal of the ceremonial parade of student police cadets (SPC) at SAP camp, Peroorkada, here on Sunday. The incident occurred near Golf Club around 10 am.

According to the police, the death was following a cardiac arrest. Venus was the last female horse in the stable of the Mounted Police. With the death, the stable strength has come down to seven.

The tragic death of the Venus, which was inducted to the ‘police force’ in 1999, created a din after a section of the media and public alleged that the death had occurred owing to negligence on the part of the police officials.

Venus, which reportedly showed no signs of illness and was said to be in good health, collapsed at 9.45 am while returning from the SAP camp. The horses were practising parade on the camp ground ahead of the ceremonial parade of the SPC.

It is alleged that the horse lay unattended for more than an hour. Witnesses said that Venus kicked her limbs in a bid to save herself from a fall and was writhing in pain.

Meanwhile, K Muraleedharan MLA, who was passing through the area, pulled over and then continued his journey. Veterinary doctors were later brought in from a clinic at PMG Junction.

However, criticism began pouring in over the alleged lethargy shown by the police officers who failed to arrange medical assistance to the fallen animal.

“If the officials say that cardiac arrest was the cause of its death, then it may be due to overwork. In hot climate, horses need to be looked after well. Though the horses are tired, they will oblige the commands of the riders. So, there are chances that Venus may have been subjected to overwork,” said a source in the Mounted Police wing.

But the City Police Commissioner rejected the allegation outright and said that a post-mortem had proved that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. “These days, the horses are assigned lighter duties and they are not even put on night patrol. The horse fell at 9.45 am and died within 15 minutes. The doctors arrived within 30 minutes. There was a slight delay in moving the corpse as we had to bring in crane to lift it,” Commissioner P Vijayan said.