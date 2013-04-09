The one-day capacity building programme for CBSE school teachers from South Kerala on life skills, attitudes, values, health and wellbeing education being organised by ‘Expressions India’ will be held at Jyothis Central School, Kazhakoottam, on Wednesday from 8.30 a m to 5.30 p m.

Jacob Punnoose, former DGP, will inaugurate the training programme. Academic experts from CBSE, Delhi, would also talk in sessions during the programme.

The programme is being organised in the wake of the CBSE taking steps to provide continuous empowerment to heads of schools and teachers in the light of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE) and the education reforms being enforced by the Board over the years.

As part of this programme, the teachers and heads of schools are given training that covers various aspects of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), effective school management and leadership, which is mandatory in view of the RTE.

Due to the current scenario, it is necessary for the CBSE to train and update the teachers and principals of CBSE schools with the latest trends in education.

CBSE has approved ‘Expressions India’, a high profiled school- based training faculty, concerned with the programme for promoting life skills education and effective learning in schools.

The training session is being arranged in South Kerala region comprising Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts for teachers in CBSE affiliated schools from KG to Class XII.

More than 1,000 participants from 200 schools are expected to be benefited out of the training course.