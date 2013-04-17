Margi Sathi to perform in Thiruvananthapuram

Express Features By

After a hiatus of over a year, Kutiyattam artist Margi Sathi will perform in the city on Wednesday. Accompanied by her troupe, she will perform at the Museum band stand at 6:30 pm as part of the 18th performance held in appreciation of ancient art forms and conducted by the Centre for Kutiyattam under the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The Nangiarkoothu being presented is ‘Vrindavana Varnana’ – description of the beautiful forest. Before the actual play begins, a short description of the life of Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, up until that point is shown; how he is born as the son of Vasudeva and his life in Gokulam (up to the age of seven) as the foster son of Nandagopal.

In the play ‘Vrindavana Varnana’, the people of Gokulam decide to move out of the place because it had seen a series of disturbances, the latest being the inexplicable uprooting of two trees (these were actually Yakshas who found salvation in Krishna). But the village elders felt Gokulam was no longer a place fit to raise children like Krishna and Balarama. They unanimously decide to leave Gokulam and migrate to a verdant place named Vrindavana, which had ample vegetation and fertile land to support them and their cattle. One day, after they had settled in happily, Krishna, Balarama and the other Gopas find themselves inside the beautiful forest and they describe the scenes in detail.

The performance will be accompanied by Kalamandalam Sajith Vijayan and Kalamandalam Sajikumar on the Mizhavu, Rangasree Devanarayanan on Edakka, Rangasree Revathy Subrahmanian on Talam, and Kalamandalam Mohanamarar on Thimila.