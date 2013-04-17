Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Margi Sathi to perform in Thiruvananthapuram

After a hiatus of over a year, Kutiyattam artist Margi Sathi will perform in the city on Wednesday.

Published: 17th April 2013 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2013 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

17city

After a hiatus of over a year, Kutiyattam artist Margi Sathi will perform in the city on Wednesday. Accompanied by her troupe, she will perform at the Museum band stand at 6:30 pm as part of the 18th performance held in appreciation of ancient art forms and conducted by the Centre for Kutiyattam under the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The Nangiarkoothu being presented is ‘Vrindavana Varnana’ – description of the beautiful forest. Before the actual play begins, a short description of the life of Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, up until that point is shown; how he is born as the son of Vasudeva and his life in Gokulam (up to the age of seven) as the foster son of Nandagopal.

In the play ‘Vrindavana Varnana’, the people of Gokulam decide to move out of the place because it had seen a series of disturbances, the latest being the inexplicable uprooting of two trees (these were actually Yakshas who found salvation in Krishna). But the village elders felt Gokulam was no longer a place fit to raise children like Krishna and Balarama. They unanimously decide to leave Gokulam and migrate to a verdant place named Vrindavana, which had ample vegetation and fertile land to support them and their cattle. One day, after they had settled in happily, Krishna, Balarama and the other Gopas find themselves inside the beautiful forest and they describe the scenes in detail.

The performance will be accompanied by Kalamandalam Sajith Vijayan and Kalamandalam Sajikumar on the Mizhavu, Rangasree Devanarayanan on Edakka, Rangasree Revathy Subrahmanian on Talam, and Kalamandalam Mohanamarar on Thimila.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp