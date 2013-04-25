It is high time the state found effective ways to deal with the dwindling population of cows and bulls by increasing the quality of germ plasm and venturing into focussed progeny testing measures,apart from improving the feed quality,felt a technical workshop on the ‘Breeding Policy of Kerala’.

The workshop was organised by the Kerala Livestock Development Board,against the backdrop of the fact that the policy was revised way back in 2008. The recommendations of the workshop,with a focus on increasing milk production in the state even when the scope of increasing the animal strength is not promising,will be codified and submitted to the government for action shortly.

Addressing the workshop, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister K P Mohanan said that Kerala tops the list of states in the country which is credited with the percolation of a policy to the doorsteps of a dairy farmer wherein 90 per cent of the milching cows were those reared through artificial insemination,thereby ensuring increased milk production.

“Though the milk production of the state rose to 27.16 lakh metric tonnes in 2012-13,the animal strength is on the downside and the demand for milk is rising phenomenally,” the Minister pointed out.

The Minister said that many dairy farmers were opting out of rearing cows,since the vocation is increasingly turning into an unremunerative proposition.

“The state is committed to promote the animal husbandry sector and increasing milk production.The government had earmarked funds to set up a genomic laboratory to infuse and propagate modern breeding techniques for maintaining quality livestock,” he said.

Jose James, Managing Director,KLD Board welcomed the gathering. Subrata Biswas, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary (AH & DD) inaugurated the workshop. K G Suma,director of Animal Husbandry Dept, proposed a vote of thanks.