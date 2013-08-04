The Kudumbashree will now move into the home nursing sector too, with a detailed project being drawn up for this.

As per the project, extensive training will be provided to Kudumbashree members in geriatric care as well as patient care. The programme, which will have the collaboration of district hospitals, will be first implemented by the Kollam District Panchayat.

In the first batch, two persons will be identified from every grama panchayat and given a two-week training in home nursing. The candidates to be selected for the training should have the basic education of SSLC.

Home nurses will be appointed to houses, on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to the priority in registration, either at the District Panchayat or the Kudumbashree. The home nurses will be ensured a daily wage of Rs 400-450.

Not just home nursing, Kudumbashree is planning to diversify its activities into various sectors such as plumbing, carpentry, computer hardware maintenance and even postnatal care for women.

Once the women are trained, Kudumbashree also plans to prepare a women labour bank and data.

Meanwhile, the various types of bags, including laptop bags, made by the Kudumbashree unit in Pathanamthitta district, have found a market abroad. The Kudumbashree bags are being exported to Japan, Canada, Germany and Singapore through an initiative of Divya Rexin Bag Unit.

Apart from this, Kudumbashree has also bagged orders for quality bags from the Reserve Bank.

The Kudumbashree spokesperson said that the objective was to raise the quality of Kudumbashree products to international levels and find markets abroad.