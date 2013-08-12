Promotion of supervisors being scuttled, says JCSSO

Express News Service By

The Joint Council of State Service Organisations (JCSSO) has alleged that the Social Welfare Department was scuttling the promotions of supervisors in the Integrated Child Development Services without taking into account the Central Government’s guidelines and the amendments in the special rules.

As per the earlier special rules, there was only limited promotion avenues for the supervisors.

The Centre had come forward with certain guidelines and also asked the State Government to bring in changes in the special rules for earmarking the post of Child Development Officer and Deputy child development officer to women, which has not been implemented, JCSSO general secretary S Vijayakumaran Nair said.

The promotions were being denied by not convening the DPC and by way of not approving the select list, he alleged.

Though 48 vacancies are there due to retirement or promotions, the authorities are delaying the convening of the DPC. The department is trying to show a lower number of vacancies, he said, and alleged that the department was for direct employment, in contravention to the existing government orders.

‘’The department says that only 35 vacancies are there at present. And they say that 18 posts should be marked for direct recruitment,’’ he said.

Nair said that the employees who were in the same post for the last 20 to 23 years would have to retire without getting any due benefits if the department does not take any action at the earliest.