Excise officials have stepped up vigil as large volumes of illicit liquor are likely to flow into the district through the state border in the run-up to Onam.

“Control rooms have been opened, special squads formed and monitoring is being tightened in the border with Tamil Nadu,” Excise Deputy Commissioner P G Pramod Chandran said.

A special enforcement drive would be on from August 29 to September 19,with the department coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to prevent illicit liquor from being brought to the district. “We have formed special squads at the taluk-level and one at the district-level. Patrolling in the state border too has been strengthened,” he said.

Control rooms which would operate round-the-clock had been opened at the Excise Circle Offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara and at the checkpost in Amaravila (see box).

The district-level control room is in the Excise Special Squad Office here.

As part of the Onam special drive, the department will be closely monitoring bar hotels, ayurveda medical shops and toddy shops. The department had also urged the public to tip off Excise officials regarding abkari crimes such as illicit brewing of liquor, smuggling, and distribution. “The informant’s name will be kept secret, and he/she will be suitably rewarded if the information is correct,” the Excise Deputy Commissioner said.