Waging His War Against the Emperor of all Maladies

Seventy-three-year-old Cherian Thottungal has been a fighter all his life. He fought for survival when he left his house at Thiruvalla just after completing his tenth standard; he fought against society when he married a Hindu Nair girl and then he fought for his life when he was diagnosed with throat cancer 12 years ago. After 40 sessions of radiation and nine chemotherapy sessions, there is still no stopping for this man, who is now selflessly fighting to spread awareness about this ‘emperor of all maladies.’

Cherian Thottungal is a multi-tasker. He is no stranger to the field of activism; he is a human rights activist and a life member of the Red Cross. He is also a writer, a journalist and above all he is a human being who has set aside his life to soothe those struggling with cancer.

“You must have heard people saying, ‘there is a cancer patient there!,’ as if the disease spreads through the air. What people need to understand is that cancer does not spread. More than any medicine, what they require is someone to talk to. Someone to motivate them to live. I have seen patients being kept aside in a different room where they spend hours in loneliness. That should not be the case,” says Cherian. Cherian, who has been actively involved in counselling cancer patients and their families for years, says, “I visit most of these patients in their homes, whether it be in Kannur or Shoranur. There are patients who wait for my visit just to talk to me. Many a time they share things with me that they are reluctant to share with their families,” he says. Cherian conducts exhibitions to spread awareness on cancer, and informative counselling classes. He has shared stage with prominent doctors who take classes on cancer prevention and awareness. Since he has not received any training in counselling he has devised his own methods and techniques. “One does not need an MSW degree to counsel patients who require self-motivation and peace of mind.”

Cherian used to run a travel agency before cancer turned his life topsy-turvy. After cancer struck him, he closed the agency and now he dedicates his life as a fulltime consellor.

Cherian blames certain lifestyles for causing cancer. He is hell against the use of mobile phone.” I have made a scrapbook with newspaper cuttings that highlight the negatives of using mobile phone. I will be conducting an exhibition on this topic soon. I do not use a mobile phone; to get in touch with me, you have to call me on the land phone,” he says. Cherian’s wife Sumati works with the Kozhikode Corporation.

Cherian earns by writing articles for various magazines. His daughter Mini has completed her MCA and son Anil is pursuing a computer course. Though a Christian by birth, he has detached himself from religious beliefs and says, “I would rather prefer meeting patients and talking to them than going to the church.”