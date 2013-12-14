Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vacating Godown: Workers Come out Against Officials

With only two weeks remaining to vacate the Pai godown in Chinnakada, in accordance with the High Court order

 With only two weeks remaining to vacate the Pai godown in Chinnakada, in accordance with the High Court order, the workers of the godown in a press conference here on Friday came out heavily against the lacklustre attitude of the officials concerned in finding an alternate building. The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (KSCSC) had been using the godown owned by Rema Pai, a private party, for several years. Rema had filed a petition in the Rent Control Court here. The court, after considering the petition, had ordered the KSCSC to vacate the godown. The KSCSC then filed a revision petition in the High Court. The High Court, in its verdict, directed the Civil Supplies Corporation to vacate the building by December 31. However, KSCSC couldn’t find an alternate building so far. The storage capacity of Pai godown is 2,500 tonnes and food grains to 219 ration shops are supplied from here. The delay in finding a new storage space affected the distribution of grains to these shops and would also lead to a situation where 52 workers of the godown would lose their jobs. “We have been searching for an alternative space. The available godowns are far away from the city and it will increase the cost of distribution. We will find some solution for this at the earliest,” Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department Shyam Jagannathan said.

 

