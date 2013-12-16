De-addiction Programme in Panchayats

Express News Service By

The de-addiction programme ‘Madhumukthi’ will be implemented in 140 grama panchayats this year.

The programme is being organised by the Health Department and Kudumbashree Mission in collaboration with the Social Justice, Police, Excise, Local Self-Government Departments and Adic-India.

As many as 10 panchayats will be selected from each district. Kudumbashree volunteers and Health workers will focus on 7 lakh families this financial year.

A state-level workshop aimed at the smooth implementation of the programme, held at the Kerala State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, finalised the action plan for ‘Madhumukthi’.

Kudumbashree Mission executive director K B Valsalakumari inaugurated the workshop at a function presided over by Director of Health, Dr P K Jameela.

As many as 70 volunteer leaders of Kudumbashree Mission, representing all districts in the state, took part in the workshop.

A two-day special training programme will be given to Kudumbashree CDC convenors soon.

Meanwhile, a primary survey will be conducted for Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST).