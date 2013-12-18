The last date for applying for the following examinations of the Kerala University, beginning on January 16, without fine is December 30; first semester LLB (three year - admissions prior to 2011-2012) and fifth semester LLB (five year). Applications can be submitted with Rs 50 fine upto January 1 and Rs 250 fine upto January 2. Candidates can register online for the fifth semester Integrated BA LLB (five year) examinations beginning on January 16. Visit www.keralauniversity.ac.in.