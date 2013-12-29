SBT's Premium Branch Opened
The 1,032nd branch of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT), billed as a premium, hi-tech branch, was opened at Kuravankonam here the other day.
SBT Managing Director Sajeev Krishnan opened the branch.
Mayor K Chandrika inaugurated the ‘Boutique Locker’.
The branch has been set up with a “feel of difference” for any customer who steps into it and is equipped with the latest banking devices.
Apart from an ATM, the branch has a cash deposit machine, electronic cheque deposit machine and an internet kiosk.
The new ‘boutique locker’ is fully air-conditioned and will function from 9 am to 7 pm.
The branch is targeting premium customers and is one of SBTs high-tech branches.
The function was attended by the top brass of the bank. Filmmakers Shyamaprasad, T K Rajeev Kumar and Shaji Kailas were present.