Seminar Today
Published: 29th December 2013
The Vizhinjam Motherport Action Council (V-mac) will conduct a one-day seminar for students on the Vizhinjam port project, at St Joseph’s School near General Hospital here at 2 pm on Sunday.
The seminar is aimed mainly at engg, management and economics students. It will explore the financial viability of the Vizhinjam project, a release said here. For details, visit the website www.v4vizhinjam.org or call 9447128083.