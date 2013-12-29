Seminar Today

The Vizhinjam Motherport Action Council (V-mac) will conduct a one-day seminar for students on the Vizhinjam port project, at St Joseph’s School near General Hospital here at 2 pm on Sunday.

Share Via Email

Published: 29th December 2013 09:05 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2013 09:05 AM | A+A A-