The True Vision

Making arrangements for his wife Leelamma’s eyes to be donated soon after her death was a tough experience for V C Joseph, but he learnt a greater lesson of sharing from that.

Today, he holds the credit for having arranged the maximum number of eye donations from his place Adivaram in Kozhikode and the neighbourhood. Comtrust Eye Hospital officials have confirmed that Joseph has helped to organise eyes from 48 dead persons, and 98 people have benefited out of this.

“Leelamma was sitting beside me, chatting and having food. Suddenly she fainted and I took her to hospital. In two days, she left us following cerebral haemorrhage,” Joseph remembers the last days of his wife.

“She passed away in another hospital in town, but at that time, a relative of mine said that if I could sign the eye donation contract papers for my wife, two people could get eyesight,” he says. “I was not aware of organ donation and its procedures at that time. It was in 2005,” he says.

He was 60 years old when his wife died. After that he continued with his efforts to arrange eyes for the blind from the deceased. The couple has two daughters and a son, three of them being actively involved in spreading the message of organ donation. All of them have signed contracts for eye donation.

Serving as a volunteer for Puduppally Pain and Palliative Care Clinic for nearly a decade, Joseph, fondly called by his dear ones as ‘Josettan,’ has the opportunity to mingle with the families and neighbours of those in death bed. In the beginning, it was not easy for him to convince the relatives about the possibility of arranging sight for two blind people.

“However, no one has spoken to me in the negative. We cannot go and speak to the immediate relatives about eye donation soon after the death. So, I tell the neighbours of the ailing people to inform me, in case a death happens. I also tell the relatives in advance that by donating eyes, they are giving eyesight to two people,” says Joseph.

“Eyes need to be taken from the dead in four to six hours after death. Comtrust Hospital arranges for the transfer. They never delay the procedure, once a call is made to the hospital. Arranging eyes from faraway places is a tough job, but we keep wet cotton on the eyelids of the deceased, to retain them as fresh as possible,” he says.

Joseph’s ancestors had shifted from Muvattupuzha in 1974 and settled in Adivaram.