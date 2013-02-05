The role of psychological aspects in sports have always been undermined in the country. Given this state of affairs, it was a daring and novel move from the part of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials to organise a workshop on the impact of physiological aspects in sports spectrum.

The two-day workshop dealing with themes like ‘Emotional intelligence and sport performance’ and ‘Essentials of psychological training’ was inaugurated at SAI, Kariavattom, by Kerala Sports Council president Padmini Thomas.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmini said that to peak the performance and stay ahead of rival competitors, sportspersons should have cutting-edge psychological strength. The sportspersons of the country are talented like their global compatriots. What they now require are lessons on sports psychology which will help them succeed in international competitions.

Dr Tony Morris, a leading sports psychologist from the Victoria University, Australia, and president of the International Society for Sports Psychology (ISSP), delivered the keynote address. He dwelt on the equation between ‘Performance’ and ‘Psychological’ preparation covering a wide range of topics like ‘Mood and emotions in sports’, ‘Injury rehabilitation’, ‘Psychological benefits of exercise’, ‘Burnout and over-training’ and ‘Stress and quality of life.’ Morris also had an interaction with the Kerala state football team players preparing for the Santosh Trophy.

Dr Avinash Sidhu and Dr Jayasree Acharya also conducted sessions on ‘Essentials of sports psychology’ and ‘Applying intervention strategies for performance enhancement’ respectively.

The function was presided by Dinesh Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.