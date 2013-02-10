The Janamaithri meeting of the residents associations in Thiruvananthapuram city, presided over by City Police Commissioner P Vijayan, has decided to make sure that the details of those migrants staying in rented houses are provided to the police.

The meeting, held in the presence of Thiruvananthapuram Range Police Inspector General Sheik Darvesh Saheb, also decided to ensure that the receipts are given to autorickshaw travellers, displaying the name and address in the registration certificate of the autorickshaw owners.

It was also decided to take action against those institutions violating the rules in printing the number plates.

Parking on footpaths would be totally banned and encroachers would be removed.

Parking will be allowed only on one side of the road.

Rash driving of two wheelers would be checked and steps would be taken to reduce the road accidents in Ulloor and Kazhakoottam.

Complaints can be registered at the crime stopper number 1090, if any instance of sale of intoxicants are found near schools.

Night patrolling would also be intensified.

Regarding the parking at Vanchiyoor Nalumukku Road, the police would hold discussions with the Bar Council representatives and take a decision.

It was also recommended to follow the guidelines while using microphones during the festival season.

The Transport Department officials were asked to ensure that KSRTC and private buses were stopped only at the bus bays.

KSEB officials would also be asked to take steps in providing street lights to all parts of the city.

All arrangements would be made by the police for the smooth conduct of Attukal pongala and illegal money collection would be checked.

Apart from the police officials, two representatives from each residents associations, officials from the Kerala Water Authority, Medical College, PWD, Collectorate, KSEB, KSRTC, Forest Department, RTO, Excise, Sewerage and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation participated.