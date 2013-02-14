Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

History meet from tomorrow

Published: 14th February 2013 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2013 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

The 33rd annual meeting of South Indian History Congress (SIHC) will be held on the Kerala University campus on February 15, 16 and 17. Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the conference on February 15 at 11 am. Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Dr Shashi Tharoor will deliver the keynote address.

Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb will deliver the special address and release the souvenir. Cultural Affairs Minister K C Joseph will also attend the function which will be presided over by SIHC president Dr Chiranjeevi J Nirmal. Joseph will open the history exhibition as part of the event on February 14 at 3.30 pm.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council will organise a lecture series as part of the event. The seminars will be attended by eminent scholars including Robin B Jeffrey (University of Singapore), Dilip M Menon (University of Witwatersrand, South Africa) and R Mahalakshmi (Jawaharlal Nehru University). Eminent historians Dr T K Ravindran, Dr K N Panickar, Dr M G S Narayanan, Dr M P Sreekumaran Nair and Dr K Rajayyan will be honoured at the event.

Opposition Leader VS Achuthanandan will inaugurate the valedictory function on February 17 at 1.30 pm. A Sampath MP will preside over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp