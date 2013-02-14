History meet from tomorrow

Express News Service By

The 33rd annual meeting of South Indian History Congress (SIHC) will be held on the Kerala University campus on February 15, 16 and 17. Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the conference on February 15 at 11 am. Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Dr Shashi Tharoor will deliver the keynote address.

Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb will deliver the special address and release the souvenir. Cultural Affairs Minister K C Joseph will also attend the function which will be presided over by SIHC president Dr Chiranjeevi J Nirmal. Joseph will open the history exhibition as part of the event on February 14 at 3.30 pm.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council will organise a lecture series as part of the event. The seminars will be attended by eminent scholars including Robin B Jeffrey (University of Singapore), Dilip M Menon (University of Witwatersrand, South Africa) and R Mahalakshmi (Jawaharlal Nehru University). Eminent historians Dr T K Ravindran, Dr K N Panickar, Dr M G S Narayanan, Dr M P Sreekumaran Nair and Dr K Rajayyan will be honoured at the event.

Opposition Leader VS Achuthanandan will inaugurate the valedictory function on February 17 at 1.30 pm. A Sampath MP will preside over.