It’s a windfall of the literary kind for the Kerala University. The German Research Foundation is donating books and study materials worth 5,000 Euros (approximately Rs 3.6 lakh) to the university’s Department of German, which celebrated its golden jubilee last year.

The books will be formally handed over on Saturday by Dr Torsten Fischer, India director for Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation) at a function in the city.

‘’It is a welcome gift as these books are only available in Germany. In fact, we need such books as the translations we get here are not that good,’’ said Dr Latha Thampi, director, Department of German.

‘’The German Research Foundation opened its highly sophisticated German House of Research and Innovation (GHIR) in Delhi last year. It serves as a ‘one-stop shop’ for interested students, researchers and potential partner institutions, and for disseminating information about higher education in Germany, research landscape and funding sources,’’ said Syed Ibrahim, director, Goethe-Zentrum Thiruvananthapuram.

The India centre is the fifth of the Foundation after Sao Paolo, Moscow, New York and Tokyo, he said.

The Department of German, which celebrated its 50th birthday last year, is also organising a seminar on Wednesday to commemorate Hermann Gundert on his 200th birth anniversary. The highlight of the programme is a talk by Dr Albrecht Frenz, of the Hermann Gundert Society.