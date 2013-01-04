As part of launching the services under the Cash Subsidy Transfer Scheme, Archna S Bhargava, executive director of Canara Bank met Finance Minister K M Mani and apprised him of the progress made in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala under the scheme.

Canara Bank, as state-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convener of Kerala State,is spearheading the campaign with 45 banks in the state. Mani was appreciative of the initiatives and commended Canara Bank on the progress achieved as the SLBC convener of Kerala.

Archna S Bhargava conveyed the sanction for Rs 500 crore paddy crop loan to farmers registered with Supplyco to assist the farmers to increase the agricultural production. The loans will be at the concessional rate of interest of four percent for loans up to Rs 3 lakh for prompt repayers.

She announced that Canara Bank had approved the base rate for loans to unemployed youth under Kerala State Self Entrepreneurship Development Mission.

Canara Bank has taken many initiatives to increase the credit offtake in the state. Recently, rate of interest on education loans had been reduced substantially to help the students and the MSME loan rate has been lowered to push further offtake to this stressed sector.