Implement Prabhakaran panel report: Chennithala

Express News Service By

KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala, in a letter to Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, has demanded immediate implementation of former Chief Secretary P Prabhakaran Commission report that has recommendations regarding the development of Kasargod district.

It was after Chennithala submitted a report to the State Government based on the memorandums he received during his Kasargod ‘Sneha Sandesha Yathra’ in May that a one-member commission was appointed to come up with a detailed report about the measures to be taken for the overall development of Kasargod district.

Chennithala in the letter to Chandy requested to take immediate action as the report by the Prabhakaran Commission was with the State Government.