Railways is planning to man all level crossings under the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division by 2013, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajesh Agrawal at a press conference here on Thursday.

‘’The Railway Board is targeting to man all level crossings by 2015 and we are aiming to implement it in the section two years ahead,’’ he said. More than 400 level crossings come under the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

In the current financial year, there are also plans to commission five more Intermediate Block Sections (IBS) to improve the line capacity of lengthy block sections for the betterment of mobility of trains. This is planned in addition to the four that exists now; at Vallathol Nagar- Vadakkancherry, Karukutty-Chalakkudy, Varkala-Paravur, Thiruvananthapuram-Kochuveli.

Starting new services and introducing more trains have been included among plans for the next financial year.

Doubling of line in the Kottayam section will also be given emphasis. The sectional and loop line speed will be increased to 110 kilometres per hour. Stress will be given to reducing the running time of the trains. Development of Kochu Veli station will also get priority, Rajesh Agrawal said. On questions on shifting the ladies compartments in trains, he said that it required the policy decision of the Railway Board.

In 2012-13, the earnings of Thiruvananthapuram Division has seen an 18 per cent increase, he said. Proposals to set up 30 more subways with the funding from the Railways have also been mooted.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) V Rajeevan was also present at the press conference.