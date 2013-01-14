January 18 might just be a hard day’s night for lovers of yesteryear rock music in the city. A music concert is in the offing, whose organisers are hoping to bring the ‘boys’ back home for a trip down memory lane.

“Rock music was a vehicle of cultural movements in the city during the 1970s and 80s,” says city-based musician Nandu Leo, one of the organisers of the upcoming concert. “Even up until the 1990s, there were a lot of rock concerts in Thiruvananthapuram, but they seem to have faded, and now, they only happen in colleges once in a while.”

The ‘Music for Peace’ concert on Friday at VJT Hall is an attempt at reconstructing the rock music scene in the city in that era.

“Everything started at the Indian Coffee House,” says Leo, who used to perform at Muthoot Plaza. “If we wanted to get the word out of a concert coming up, we just had to wait around there. Gangs of students from different colleges would turn up at different points of time and word would spread.”

Songs of the 70s and 80s that were popular in Thiruvananthapuram, by bands such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Dire Straits, are on the playlist for the evening.

“Youngsters who turn up for the concert shouldn’t be disappointed if they don’t find any heavy metal,” warns Leo, who will be the lead singer for the concert. He will be accompanied by freelance musicians Binny (of ‘Avial’ fame) on the bass, Sangeeth on guitar, Joffy on drums and Ashwin on keyboards. They have named their band, which was formed especially for the concert next week, ‘Bits N’ Pieces.’

The entry is through passes available at the venue.

“There is no entry fee and the entire show is being put up only through contributions by many of my friends,” says Leo. “Those attending are welcome to donate or not, it is their wish. The proceeds of the concert will go to a social cause like the Regional Cancer Centre.”

Another concert, titled ‘Gig in the sky’, was held last September at Vylloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan by Leo and friends as a tribute to some of their late companions, all whom had been regulars at the Coffee House since 1975.