The State Government will constitute a committee to handle complaints that may arise once the contributory pension scheme comes into force on April 1 this year.

The decision was taken at a late-night meeting on Sunday between striking government employees and teachers unions and the State Government which saw an end to the indefinite strike launched against the contributory pension scheme six days ago. Government orders will be issued excluding existing employees from the ambit of the scheme. Earlier too, the government had made it public that the scheme would be applicable only to those employees joining after April 1, 2013.

The government had agreed to the employees’ demand that treasuries should be included in the list of financial institutions where the pension fund will be remitted. The State Government will write to the Centre in this regard.

While the employees unions claimed that the Chief Minister had promised to go soft on cases related to the strike, the government had made it clear that there would be no compromise on action against attack made on people and destruction of public property. Dies non too will be applicable, Chandy said.