Even after more than a year since the announcement, the promised market complex with international standards at Connemara market in Palayam remains a distant dream.

The renovation was envisaged under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode with the involvement of the City Corporation, Infrastructures Kerala Limited (INKEL) and Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA). In September 2011, it was planned that the market complex, which will have a hotel, shopping mall and the market, would be completed in 42 months. The proposal was to erect the complex on the land belonging to the Corporation and TRIDA in two phases.

INKEL now says that the project is still alive through discussions. “A final decision has to come from the government and it is not decided how the work has to be carried out. Problems also cropped up regarding the rehabilitation of the traders in the market,” said a top INKEL official.

The Corporation’s version is that while the plan was being charted out, it had covered the measures to rehabilitate the traders too. But things turned topsy-turvy later. “The major portion of the land belongs to TRIDA, which did not show interest in going ahead with the project. Now, it has to be started afresh,” said Mayor K Chandrika.

According to TRIDA, it is only with the cooperation of the Corporation that it could complete the plan and formal discussions in this regard had not happened.

While mooting the project, four structural designs for the proposed complex made by different architects were put up at a pavilion in front of the Connemara market for the public to choose from. There was also an option to vote on the INKEL website. In the seven-day voting process, over 5,700 people voted for their favourite structure from the four options given and the design by the Kozhikode-based firm N M Salim Associates won the bid with 2,087 votes.

“The design mentioned only the exterior view of the building and the specifications regarding the interiors were not detailed,” said the INKEL official. At the time the announcement was made itself, there was confusion surrounding the project estimate and technical viability of the designs.