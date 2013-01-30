Building a luxury house without security gadgets gives many a feeling that they have left the work unfinished, shows the trend in the city, where over 70 per cent of the palatial houses and apartments are going in for high-security systems.

Taking the concept forward, security gadgetry is also getting modernised from a simple security camera to multi-level systems. “The security systems are entering the next level. Now the technology has gone up. There are gadgets which have continuous recording facility of two hours if a person steps into a house, with biometric facility to record fingerprints and keep the record for two months and also interactive electronic systems,” said T S Asok, managing director of Artech Realtors.

The cost of the security systems varies from Rs 50,000 with which one can install CCTV cameras to Rs 2 lakh for multi-level gadgets. But the architects and experts installing security systems unanimously say that the cost has not been holding back those who seek security around their house walls. “In all our ongoing apartment projects, there is rarely any without security systems,” said Asok. This is in addition to the door phones and biometric lock, which at present almost all the builders are providing inbuilt in the apartments they construct.

Another gadget which is in good demand is the camera through which those inside a house can view the visitors even while the latter arrive at the lobby. It has been in high demand especially in the houses where elderly persons are living alone while the demand for security gadgets, in general, are from NRIs and businessmen. The NRIs opt for systems though which they can watch the visitors at their house while sitting in an office abroad.

The trend for tight security gadgets for houses, which started two years ago, is now in full swing. “The trend is the same as that in Kochi. The technology has now become available at affordable prices. We are doing around 50 houses in a year. In 70 per cent of them, there are tight security systems,” said C Muralidharan of Murali and Associates.

The architects, keeping pace with the changes, are giving information rather giving advice to the house owners about the need for tight security systems in the modern times. The house owners, in turn, do not mind spending an additional Rs one lakh or Rs two lakh to ensure the security for a plush house normally built at cost of Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore.

“The security cameras in my house were installed only two months ago as advised by my architect,” said Venugopalan Nair, the NRI industrialist in the city who was in the news after Bunty Chor broke into his house. Apart from the newly built houses, security systems have good demand in renovated houses also.

The ‘advice’, combined with the ‘not-so-secure’ feeling of the affluent class, has made the security gadgets highly placed in the demand list when constructing houses or buying apartments.