Bharti AXA General Insurance Company (Bharti AXA GI), will enter the motor insurance sector in the state. Company CEO and managing director Amarnath Ananthanarayanan, while announcing the opening of its second branch here said they were focusing on motor insurance business. It has also introduced standard motor insurance policy that provide complete car and passenger protection.

He said they would be focusing on the service network in the city and had already tied up with 13 network garages for cash-less tie-ups. He said that 31 pc of their business was from South India. “Given Kerala’s high vehicle density it is an important market for our motor business. We would like to create awareness for our unique add-on product bouquets as they will benefit consumers by offering complete protection not just for the car but also for the passengers, in light of the high incidence of monsoon in the state,” he said.

Amarnath said heir policy would cater to the damages arising out of heavy rains. Insurance cover on damages to the engine due to water ingress, which is not normally covered under standard car insurance policy, depreciation cover, no claim bonus protector, invoice price cover, coverage of medical expenses for the passengers and roadside assistance, will suit the clients as per their needs and budget, he claimed.