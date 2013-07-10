The agricultural sector in Kerala has been facing problems due to the unseasonal rainfall, rising temperatures and fall in the number of those in the farming profession, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking in the inaugural function of the international conference on ‘Tropical roots and tubers for sustainable livelihood under changing agro-climate’ organised by the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) and Indian Society for Root Crops.

He said that there was a sharp decline in the number of households depending on agriculture as well as number of farm workers in the state. These factors have resulted in declining agricultural production as well. Union Minister of State for HRD Shashi Tharoor was the guest of honour. ICAR Director-General S Ayyappan presided over the function.