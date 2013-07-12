In 2012, the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the publication of that amazing book, Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’, that forced the banning of DDT and spurred revolutionary changes in the laws affecting our air, land and water. Greens and book-lovers get together to discuss the writings of Rachel Carson at a programme, ‘Nature Lines’, a new venture by Tree Walk to be held in the city every second Saturday.

Nature Lines will introduce the discerning to a glimpse of the vast repertoire of reading and visual material available on nature and eco-philosophy, conservation and wildlife biology, science of environment and ecology, besides nature literature. The inaugural session on July 13 will concentrate on Rachel Carson’s writings.

Nature Lines will also have a programme to screen short documentaries on the ecology of Western Ghats every second Saturday. The venue of the programme is Balavihar, opposite Chinmaya High School, Vazhuthacaud, from 10.30 am.

Tree Walk-Thiruvananthapuram, functioning in the city since May 2012, has been documenting and observing tree diversity, besides intervening in issues concerning the green cover that is fast disappearing.

Through a series of walks, campaigns and surveys, the Tree Walk is slowly evolving as a network of concerned citizens who love the city.

Those interested in registering names and for more details, contact telephone number 9446293304.