Remembering Rituparno Ghosh, noted Bengali film-maker who had an untimely death last month, Banner Film Society is organising a commemorative meet next week. The programme will be held at Lenin Balavadi in Vazhuthacaud on Monday at 5 pm.

Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan; K R Mohanan, vice-chairman of Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI); Manoj Kumar, secretary of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy; and film critic M F Thomas will be present. There will also be a screening of the film ‘Unishe April’ directed by Rituparno.

Ghosh was a 12-time national award winner. ‘Unishe April’ had won the national award for best feature film in 1995. The film revolves around the life of danseuse Sarojini, enacted by Aparna Sen, who is profoundly dedicated to her profession. As she shoots into fame, there occurs a rift between her personal and professional lives and on the domestic front she becomes unsuccessful. The film also stars Debashree Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dipankar Dey. It also won the national award for best actress for Debashree Roy. Jyotishka Dasgupta has composed the music of the film. The film in Bengali is 138 minutes long.

Some of the noted works of Rituparno include ‘Dahan’, ‘Asukh’, ‘Chokher Bali’, ‘Raincoat’, ‘Bariwali’, ‘Antarmahal’ and ‘Noukadubi.’