Lords Hospital, a multi-disciplinary hospital in the city, is organising the first-ever Heart Failure Clinic in Kerala, as part of the ‘Lords Healthy Heart’ campaign.

Dr K P Haridas, chairman and managing director, Lords Hospital, will inaugurate the Heart Failure Clinic at the hospital on Thursday, at 9 am.

Haridas said that heart diseases are a major cause of mortality and morbidity in Kerala.

‘’To create awareness on this affliction and to call for lifestyle modifications, we are launching a Lords Healthy Heart campaign that will include special weekly clinics, lectures and talks. Lords Hospital, which has advanced screening tools for early detection of heart failure such as Trop T, NT-proBNP and Galactin-3, is also planning to start a specialised research centre for coronary artery diseases soon,’’ he said.

Dr V Jeyapal, cardiologist, said that heart disease is found to be prevalent in nearly 12.9 per cent of urban population in Kerala, of which 30-40 per cent is prone to heart failure. Heart failure is characterised by weakening of heart muscles leading to its failure to pump blood, it is marked by symptoms such as breathlessness, reduced exercise tolerance, fatigue and ankle-swelling.

‘’Our approach to treatment of heart failure and associated conditions is multi-disciplinary, we have put together a treatment regimen that involves a right mix of nutrition and exercise, besides pharmacology. Following the suggested protocol will markedly bring down heart failure related hospitalisations,’’ said Jeyapal.