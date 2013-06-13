Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan on Wednesday raised the allegation that the mobile phone of Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s aide was misused and a woman with a tainted background had received 70 calls from the phone.

Participating in the discussion on the demand for grants in the Assembly, Achuthanandan alleged that the Chief Minister’s office phone had also been used to call one Saritha, who was involved in some cheating cases.

Replying to this, the Chief Minister said that if there was any misuse of his office, stern action would be initiated.

Participating in the discussion, G Sudhakaran of the CPM said that mere slogans would not help anyone.

He pointed out that the government had not brought the Ministers and top officials under the Right to Service Act.

C Divakaran of the CPI urged the government to clarify why it had insulted KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala over the issue of his induction into the Cabinet.

Benny Behnan of the Congress defended the government by saying that the KPCC president was the most respected leader of the party in the state and no one had insulted him.

P C Vishnunath said that they were not interested in being referred to as MLAs from certain communities.

He also praised the Chief Minister for bagging the United Nations Award for public service.

E P Jayarajan, K Sivadasan Nair, P K Basheer, Jameela Prakasham, T A Ahammed Kabeer, P C George and P Sreeramakrishnan also participated in the discussion.