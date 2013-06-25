In order to provide maximum opportunities for the startups in Technopark, Technopark Technology Business Incubator (T-TBI) organised a session by the Kerala State Self Entrepreneur Development Mission (KSSEDM). The officials of the Kerala Financial Corporation, the nodal agency for this scheme, held a presentation for the startups in Technopark.

Over 100 startups participated in the session where they were briefed on various financial programmes planned to encourage entrepreneurship amongst youth in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Infrastructure, Transport and Technology. The Technology Business Incubation Group (TBIG) organised a session on business opportunities in Bavaria.

The session dealt on the opportunities for young entrepreneurs from Kerala in the state of Bavaria, Germany and was aimed at forging closer economic cooperation between the states of Kerala and Bavaria. John Kottayil, executive director, State of Bavaria India Office, conducted the session.

The session was attended by IT Principal Secretary P H Kurian, Technopark CEO K G Girish Babu, T-TBI Registrar K C Chandrasekharan Nair and the members of the TBIG.

“The climate is very conducive for the startup culture to boom in Kerala, with the government extending total support for the same. Therefore Technopark’s TBI is trying to open all possible avenues and opportunities of exposure to our incubated companies to spread wings and give their business a new opportunity for expansion and growth. These two programmes were efforts in these direction,” Chandrasekharan Nair said.

“Both the sessions were a great encouragement for our incubated companies. Already three companies from the T-TBI are going to Bavaria to set up a shop. KFC’s special scheme offering support for startups has also given a major boost to young entrepreneurs from the Technopark to plan and expand their business to greater heights,” he said.

It was in March 2013 that the TBIG signed an MoU with the Bavaria Business Centre - Nuremberg, one of the leading business centres in Munich, to open up an office space for TBIG companies, for networking in Europe.

As per this agreement, the startups operating from all the TBIs in Kerala can take up office space in BBC- Nuremberg.

The MoU ensures VISA and legal support for the company representatives and German entity registration with 100 per cent ownership.

Selected companies will have initial funding option up to Rs 7 lakh.