Minister of State for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution K V Thomas has informed that the foundation stone for the proposed 25,000 MT-capacity Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown with Railway siding facility in Thirunavaya, Malappuram, will be laid in September.

In a high-level committee meeting here, it was decided to acquire 16 acres of land for the purpose. The proposed godown will be the biggest in Malappuram district, with a storage capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT), which can preserve four months’ requirement of food grains for the district.