From where exactly should energy conservation begin? This question dominated the Q&A session at the seminar on ‘Energy conservation: Green technology and livelihood avenues’, organised by Kudumbashree as part of its novel initiative, ‘Oorjashree’, a project for energy conservation, in the city on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Kudumbashree workers who made up the thickly packed audience at Panchayat Association Hall here, ready to show a model on energy conservation before society, utilised this option to highlight that a concerned effort from all walks of life alone could put in practice energy conservation in a state grappling with power crisis.

When the Kudumbashree workers turn off lights and electronic equipment in their homes to save energy, they have genuine doubts. What about the section in society who run air-conditioners and induction cookers that consume too much of electricity? What all steps are taken to curb the power wastage happening at government offices? Why can’t KSEB itself turn a model in energy conservation by replacing the power-consuming bulbs from its street lights?

After sessions on power-saving methods by setting up solar panels, one among the listeners asked, ‘’Why can’t the Kudumbashree workers, the majority hailing from financially weak families, be given solar panels for free?’’ The experts in the panel tried to answer the question as they could, citing examples from the already launched initiatives and the plans to be implemented.

The seminar was inaugurated by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. During the inaugural speech, he said that the Oorjashree programme is being looked upon with much anticipation as Kudumbashree has already shown a model in women empowerment, Ashraya, waste management and so on.

Social Welfare Minister M K Muneer, who presided over the function, said that through Oorjashree programme, 2,000 Kudumbashree workers can find new job opportunities.

K B Valsalakumari, Executive Director of Kudumbashree, welcomed the gathering. Energy Management Centre director K M Dharesan Unnithan, COSTFORD joint director P B Sajan and Electricity Board former deputy chief engineer K Sivadasan handled various sessions in the seminar. ANERT director M Jayaraj was the moderator.